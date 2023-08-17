scorecardresearch
Beyond Boundaries with Onir Dhar, Filmmaker

In an exclusive interview with FE Leisure, filmmaker Onir Dhar spoke about his journey as a director who wants to bring out stories of the LGBTQAI+ community, struggles, early life, upcoming films, and more Subscribe to Financial Express: https://bit.ly/2TN006o The Financial Express (FE) is a business paper that’s closest to the people who are in the business of business. From business policies to market trends to new developments, The Financial Express comes packed with incisive news on every relevant issue. Connect with us: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialexpress Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinancialXpress Website: https://www.financialexpress.com/

