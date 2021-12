Here’s how you can expand your portfolio in the US stock markets from India with Stockal Here's how Mayur Mehta helped Mr. & Mrs. Happy be happy. You too can be happy like them. Log into https://bit.ly/3p0XYCI and start your U.S. markets journey today. It is time to make your dreams come true with Stockal. Signing up on Stockal is free and it takes only 15-20 minutes.