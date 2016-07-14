Top News:
  3. SRK, PARINEETI, VARUN – MUCH STAR STUDDED AFFAIR AT AIRPORT

Thu July 14 2016, 1:26 pm



We all know that the superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Hyderabad to launch the autobiography of tennis star SaniaMirza titled ‘Ace against Odds,’ but now the star has returned to the city of Mumbai after wrapping up his commitments. Dressed in formals, King Khan looked suave and was very much smiling.

