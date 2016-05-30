Top News:
Shahrukh Khan Babysitting

Seems like Shah Rukh Khan is having a tough time babysitting . The ‘Fan’ superstar recently took to his Twitter page to say that it is “quite a chore” to look after children, “especially when you have owls for children.” Getting nostalgic about his ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ flick, the 50-year-old actor tweeted, “Pretty Woman on tv.Beverly Wiltshire.Kal Ho Na Ho.memories.” On the professional front, King Khan will be next seen in ‘Raees’ in 2017.

