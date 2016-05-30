Vidya Balan Launches Shola Jo Badhke SONG
Mon May 30 2016, 12:54 pm
The event was the launch of the song ‘Shola Jo Badhke’ from the Marathi movie ‘Ekk Albela’. The movie will see Vidya Balan making her debut in marathi cinema.
