Top News:
  3. AISHWARYA SURELY KNOWS HOW TO WIN HER HUBBY&rsquo;S HEART

AISHWARYA SURELY KNOWS HOW TO WIN HER HUBBY&rsquo;S HEART

Thu May 26 2016, 11:08 am



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a star who rarely has that air about herself. In recent promotional events and her appearances in reality shows to promote Sarbjit, she has been her own chirpy self. But we bring to you a cute Twitter exchange between her and her hubby dearest Abhishek Bachchan.

More from video section

  1. No Comments.
Budget 2018