Top News:
  3. ARPITA KHAN GIVES IT BACK TO ONLINE HATERS

ARPITA KHAN GIVES IT BACK TO ONLINE HATERS

Wed May 25 2016, 10:05 am



Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is enjoying motherhood and is busy holidaying in USA with her little baby Ahil, husband Aayush Sharma and her in-laws. While she has been receiving negative comments, she has hit back at her haters.

More from video section

  1. No Comments.
Budget 2018