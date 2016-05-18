Akshay Kumar In Jolly LLB Sequel
Wed May 18 2016, 3:59 pm
Buzz in the industry is that Akshay Kumar has confirmed to play the lawyer in director Subhash Kapoor’s next, ‘Jolly LLB 2’. Apparently, Arshad Warsi, who played the title role in the first instalment, may not feature in the sequel as it’s a different case story altogether.Interestingly, Akshay was also offered ‘Jolly LLB’. While he couldn’t do the film back then, he did attend the premiere and praised it. We tried contacting Akshay for his side of the story, but he didn’t revert to our text messages till the time of going to press. Subhash neither confirmed nor denied our query and replied via a text message saying, “Can’t comment on it right now.”Besides Arshad, also missing in the sequel will be Boman Irani. Reportedly, Paresh Rawal will be playing the antagonist in it.
