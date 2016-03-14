Top News:
HOPE I CAN BRING BOTH SRK AND SALMAN IN A FILM &ndash; KARAN JOHAR

Mon March 14 2016, 1:42 pm



Bringing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is probably every producer’s dream. It’s not that they haven’t come together. Both have done six films with the last Om Shanti Om coming in 2007. Karan Johar expresses hope that he might bring them together.

