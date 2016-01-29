Top News:
  3. Leaked: Details Of First Song From Salman Khan&rsquo;s Sultan

Leaked: Details Of First Song From Salman Khan&rsquo;s Sultan

Fri January 29 2016, 2:58 pm



Watch the video Salman Khan’s Sultan will be one of a kind film. It will be a completely different experience to watch the actor turn into a wrestler and that expectation has made him get into gruelling excise regime to look the part. But a Salman film without some gaana bajana is just not right and so, we have EXCLUSIVE details of a track from the film getting shot in Mumbai. Read on! Salman Khan will be seen in the song along with Amit Sadh

More from video section

  1. No Comments.
Budget 2018