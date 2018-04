Watch the video Salman Khan ’s Sultan will be one of a kind film. It will be a completely different experience to watch the actor turn into a wrestler and that expectation has made him get into gruelling excise regime to look the part. But a Salman film without some gaana bajana is just not right and so, we have EXCLUSIVE details of a track from the film getting shot in Mumbai. Read on! Salman Khan will be seen in the song along with Amit Sadh