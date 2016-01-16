TABLA MAESTRO ZAKIR HUSSAIN REMINISCES ABOUT JAGJIT SINGH
Sat January 16 2016, 9:06 pm
Iconic Ghazal singer Jagjit Singh has been gone for a while but his music and soothing, melodic voice lives on. No wonder, his birth anniversary is a time for other musical legends to remember him. Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain reminisced about the amazing triumvirate of Begum Akhtar Ustad Mehndi Hasan and Jagjit Singh while Suresh Wadekar marvelled at the late singer’s ability to croon.
