Panasonic Life Solutions spending Rs 150-200 crore every year towards product development & launches Panasonic Life Solutions is spending an average of Rs 150-200 crore every year, initially on expansion of capacity and establishment of the quality system, etc, now the the fund is being redirected towards product development, new product launches, etc., Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said in an exclusive interaction with Tanya Krishna.