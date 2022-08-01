Not anticipating any further price hike; says Parle’s Mayank Shah Parle Products is optimistic about the current year and is expecting to grow at a rate of around 11-13 per cent for its food and other allied categories and around 8-9 per cent for its FMCG segment, said Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, during an exclusive interaction with Tanya Krishna. Talking about the frequent price hikes, he said, “The brand is not anticipating any further price hike. The current prices are not sustainable. Going forward, if the situation remains favourable, the prices will either sustain and in the best case scenario, they will go down.” Parle Products had last increased the prices of its products in May 2022, by 5-6 per cent.