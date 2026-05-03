Nithin Kamath’s recent post has sparked a wider conversation about India’s museum culture, after he shared his experience of visiting some of Kolkata’s most iconic institutions.

In a detailed note on X, Kamath described the city as “easily the best museum city in India” after touring the Victoria Memorial and the Indian Museum. He highlighted both the visual grandeur and the layered history associated with these landmarks.

Kolkata’s museums leave a strong impression

Reflecting on his visit, Kamath noted that the Victoria Memorial stood out for its architecture and historical significance. Built in memory of Queen Victoria, the structure was conceived by Lord Curzon in the early 20th century and remains one of the most recognisable landmarks in the city.

At the same time, he pointed out the complex legacy behind such monuments, observing that while the building is visually striking, it also represents a period when colonial powers used Indian resources to create imperial symbols.

Kamath further said, “The Indian Museum is something else altogether. The range of archaeology, fossils, art, and anthropology is incredible. You can spend hours and still not be done.”

A bunch of us travelled to Kolkata with our families and visited the Victoria Memorial and the Indian Museum. My first proper museum trip in Kolkata, and it’s easily the best museum city in India.



The Victoria Memorial, conceived by Lord Curzon after the death of Queen Victoria… pic.twitter.com/ZJTapz2hzy — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 3, 2026

Debate on museum culture and public interest

Using his visit as a starting point, Kamath raised a broader concern about the relatively low engagement with museums in India. He suggested that historical and cultural factors, including the colonial past, may have shaped how such spaces are perceived today.

His comments quickly resonated online, with several users joining the discussion by sharing their own experiences and recommendations. Some highlighted other well-known institutions such as the Salar Jung Museum, while others pointed to smaller, niche museums across the country.

One user described museum visits as “a walking ride of history,” especially when explored with people who share an interest in learning about the past. Others agreed that places like the Indian Museum remain underrated, often overlooked due to lack of awareness or patience among visitors.

Beyond museums, the conversation also expanded to Kolkata’s broader historical appeal. Several users recommended heritage walks across the city and nearby towns along the Hooghly river, suggesting that such experiences offer a deeper understanding of the region’s rich and layered past.

The discussion has once again brought attention to how India engages with its history, and whether more people might begin to see museums not just as static spaces, but as immersive experiences worth exploring.

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