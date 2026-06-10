A homemaker-turned-YouTuber in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district was on Saturday robbed of jewellery, cash and other valuables worth up to Rs 10 lakh after burglars broke into her house. Officials are now examining whether the crime was planned using information shared in her social media videos.

According to police, unidentified miscreants targeted the home of social media influencer Rachna Gurjar in Mohani village around 2 am while the family was asleep. The accused allegedly locked the family inside a room before making away with gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables.

Family locked inside room during burglary

Speaking after filing a complaint at Narwar police station, Gurjar said the burglars entered the house while everyone was asleep and locked the family inside a room from the outside.

She claimed the thieves stole jewellery, cash and other items, including a carton of energy drinks, with the total loss estimated between Rs 8-10 lakhs.

The family reportedly discovered the burglary around 4 am after waking up and finding themselves locked inside. Relatives were then contacted and helped free them from the room.

CCTV footage under scanner

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Mule confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police teams are analysing CCTV footage from the house. Preliminary findings suggest one of the masked burglars used a stick to alter the direction of CCTV cameras, apparently to avoid being identified.

Officials suspect the accused may be local residents or people familiar with the family’s routine and the layout of the house.

Why is social media a key focus in the case

Police are also examining whether the crime was linked to videos posted by the YouTuber on social media.

According to reports, Gurjar, who reportedly has more than one lakh followers, had recently uploaded videos showcasing her home, jewellery, cash and lifestyle. Some videos allegedly featured detailed views of different sections of the house, while others displayed valuables kept inside the residence.

Investigating officials believe the content may have provided potential burglars with information about the location of valuables, the house layout and security arrangements.

Warning over online display of wealth

The incident has reignited concerns about the risks associated with sharing details of personal wealth and home interiors on social media platforms.

While police continue efforts to identify the masked suspects seen in the CCTV footage, officials are exploring all angles, including the possibility that publicly available videos may have helped the accused plan and execute the burglary.

Authorities have urged social media users to exercise caution while posting content that reveals valuable possessions, residential layouts or security arrangements.