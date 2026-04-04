In a tweet that has taken the internet by storm, the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday responded to a mother’s concerning tweet about her son, who is a pilot in the American air force, by telling her that he is “more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran”.

Notably, this comment from the Iranian Embassy comes after concerns about a US pilot who had gone missing after the crash of the American F-15E Strike Eagle in Iran had bubbled up on social media.

The exchange began when a user, identifying as the mother of a fighter pilot, posted a plea for prayers following reports of a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle going down over Iranian territory. “My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to the mother’s tweet asking people to pray for her son’s safety, the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan posted that those held in Iranian custody would be treated with “dignity and respect”.

“Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran. Pray he’s kept captive by Iran rather than found by US rescue teams! As Muslim and civilised Iranians, we know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect.

Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran.

Pray he's kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams!



As Muslim and civilised Iranians, We know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect. https://t.co/On6aVF7l6C pic.twitter.com/9mRsq08MUt — Embassy of IR Iran Pakistan (@IraninIslamabad) April 4, 2026

Context of Iran’s ‘respectful’ claim: The Stone Age debate

Notably, this comes after a debate had ignited between Donald Trump and Iran’s leadership after the US President vowed to send Iran “back to the Stone Ages” if the regime did not capitulate to US demands. The provocative comment follows a week of increasingly violent rhetoric from the White House.

“We are going to hit them extremely hard… we are going to bring them back to the Stone Ages,” Trump declared at a prime-time address on Wednesday, specifically threatening Iran’s power grid and infrastructure.

This “Stone Age” ultimatum has been met with a fierce response from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who described the remarks as “genocidal” and “the language of a mafia.”

Search and Rescue Amidst ‘Day 36’ of Conflict

The social media storm comes as the West Asia conflict enters its 36th day. On Friday, U.S. officials confirmed that an F-15E Strike Eagle was lost over Iran. While one crew member was successfully rescued, a second remains missing, triggering an intensive Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) operation.

Key Military Developments:

F-15E Strike Eagle: Downed in southwestern Iran; one airman rescued, one missing.

A-10 Warthog: Crashed in the Persian Gulf region on the same day; the pilot was safely recovered.

Rescue Operations: U.S. HH-60 helicopters involved in the search reportedly came under fire from Iranian air defences but continued their mission.

As of now, militaristic and geopolitical confrontations in West Asia continue with no sign of stopping. As per reports published by agencies, the total death count for the war has approximately crossed 6000.