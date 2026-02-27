“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” The old saying still rings true in today’s fast-paced workplaces where deadlines, targets and constant communication often blur the line between work and personal life. Many employees continue to stay connected to work even after office hours, sometimes without employers realising the pressure it creates. A simple reminder about work-life balance recently came from an unexpected source, a mother visiting her son’s office.

A visit that became a lesson

Amish Malik, Head of Growth at a company, shared an incident on LinkedIn about a “bring your family to work day” that turned into a moment of realisation for the whole team.

“One of my team members brought his mom to our office and she roasted me in front of everyone. Yikes,” he wrote.

The employee’s mother arrived with homemade cookies and became popular among the team. But the friendly visit soon turned into a serious conversation.

“She pulled me aside and asked if I was the one making her son work late. Said she’d seen him on his phone during dinner replying to work my messages,” Malik wrote.

A simple question with a strong point

Malik explained that he never expected employees to reply late at night. But the mother asked a question that made him rethink workplace habits.

“I explained I never expected replies that late. She asked, ‘then why is he replying?'”

The question showed a common problem in many workplaces, employees often feel pressure to respond immediately even when it is not required.

The conversation did not stay private. The mother openly addressed the team and spoke about maintaining boundaries between work and personal life.

“She turned to the team and told them to stop answering work messages at night. Said whatever it was, it could wait until morning. Then she handed me a cookie and said I looked stressed.”

The moment was light-hearted and everyone laughed, but the message stayed with Malik.

Small changes can make a difference

The experience made Malik rethink his own habits as a manager. He realised that even small actions from leaders can influence how employees manage their time. “Sometimes it takes someone’s mom to tell you your work life balance is broken,” he wrote.

After the incident, Malik decided to change the way he communicated with his team. “I stopped sending late night emails after that. Even the scheduled ones 🙂 “

Social media reactions

A user noted, “She didn’t ask for a title. She just started fixing the culture immediately. And honestly I respect it.”

Another added, “This is such a powerful (and humbling) reminder. Culture isn’t set by policies it’s set by behaviour.If messages go out late, people feel expected to respond, whether you intend it or not.That simple question “Then why is he replying?” – says everything about invisible pressure at work. Sometimes it takes an outside lens to show us what teams feel but don’t say. And leaders who listen in those moments are the ones who actually change culture.”

“haha that’s funny, sometimes, it’s not the manager or the company, it’s us, we get too invested and excited about something so without paying attention the balance gets a little bit off. Sometimes dad knocks on my door stating “Don’t you eat?” with a frowned face lol. It’s good to have people around that gets you out of the bubble,” claimed a user.