For many Indians who move abroad, the journey begins with hope but meets reality. It is not just about visas or paperwork it is about starting over in a place that feels unfamiliar and, at times, isolating. A social media influencer Deven, who goes with ‘Insights with Deven’ username on Instagram, posted a reel sharing about his struggles in the initial days of living in Australia.

In 2011, like many fresh graduates, he stepped out with ambition but found himself unable to secure a job. The following year, supported by his parents, he moved to Australia in search of better opportunities.

His struggles in Australia

Between 2012 and 2014, life became a test of endurance. Money ran out faster than expected, and the pressure to stand on his own feet grew heavier with each passing day, the video explained. Determined not to burden his parents, Deven took up any work he could find. He shared how he spent long hours washing cars for nine hours for just $90, often skipping meals to save money. He worked as a cleaner and took on other basic jobs, doing whatever it took to survive.

But the financial struggle was only one side of the story. The emotional toll was really intense. Far from home, he often found himself overwhelmed by loneliness. Deven shared in the video that there were nights he would call his family, fighting back tears, admitting how much he missed home and questioning his choices

Main breakthrough

Even by 2014, stability remained out of reach. The uncertainty, the exhaustion and the isolation made those years some of the hardest of his life. The breakthrough finally came in 2016 when Deven secured his dream job. The years of persistence began to pay off. From 2017 to 2022, he steadily climbed the ladder, earning multiple promotions and building a life he had once only imagined. The video ended on a heartfelt note, with Deven bringing his parents to his home overseas after years of struggle.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

