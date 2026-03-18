About a year ago, Kristin Cabot was still the Human Relations HR at the technology company Astronomer. But then she learned that a single music concert can change one’s life, the hard way. In what is being billed as her only on-camera interview, she finally stepped out for Oprah Winfrey’s podcast this week to clear the air surrounding what has now been dubbed the infamous “ColdplayGate.”

Possibly the biggest bombshell Cabot dropped during the exclusive interview was that she almost crossed paths with her husband on the day that changed everything for her. But that’s not all. 53-year-old Kristin also took aim at technology companies for “feeding off the pain” of victims of viral moments that swiftly turn into a life-altering controversy.

Cabot’s life turned upside-down after she and her then-boss, Andy Byron, who was Astronomer’s chief executive officer at the time, were filmed cuddling on a “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert last July. The video of their unexpected intimate embrace at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts eventually went super-viral, especially owing to each of their reactions to being “caught in the act” and instantly ducking out of frame.

While the controversy stretched on for months (and counting), both Cabot’s and Byron’s careers were derailed after they left Astronomer. It was belatedly also revealed that the HR exec was already separated from her husband when she went to the Coldplay concert.

Former Astronomer HR exec Kristin Cabot’s husband was at the Coldplay concert too

Cabot already broke her silence about the 16-second clip through statements shared with news outlets like The Times in December. On the flip side, her appearance on The Oprah podcast welcomed a rare on-camera interview where she uninhibitedly opened up about it all.

In a clip from the sit-down released this week, Cabot recollected what happened at the July Coldplay show, which she says was also attended by her estranged husband, Andrew. Unlike Cabot, the other half of “ColdplayGate,” Andy Byron, has spoken publicly about the scandal.

“I was walking into the concert and my daughter messaged me and said, ‘Oh it’s so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay,” she told Winfrey. Cabot, who has two children from a prior marriage, added, “So she let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert.”

“And in my mind I thought, well that’s — is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy [Byron]? Like … if I run into him,” she went on. “But then I was like, I’m in Gillette Stadium, there’s 55,000 people here, I’m probably not going to run into him.” Considering how it all turned out in the end, Cabot quipped, “That would have been better at the end of the day if I’d just run into him.”

Her comments, however, didn’t hint at any apprehensions, as she claimed that her estranged spouse wouldn’t have found her being accompanied by Byron anything out of the ordinary. Having since filed for divorce, she added, “He knows how closely Andy and I worked together, he knows we socialised — like got lunches and got drinks. It was fine.”

“He knows the nature of my work and the way, the relationships — I’ve shared desks with the CEOs I’ve worked with,” she continued. “Like it’s just a very close relationship. And so it didn’t matter.”

Nearly a year after the “ColdplayGate” controversy involving a pair of then-top executives at the technology company Astronomer, the drama surrounding the “kiss cam” scandal is still very much in the news.

The initial response to the mega-viral video was collective hilarity on the Internet, with even Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joking about a possible “affair.” However, the situation spiralled completely out of hand after social media found out they were both married to different partners at the time. Cabot is even said to have received death threats over the kiss cam controversy.

Last fall, Cabot told The New York Times that she believed that her then-boss, Andy Byron, was also calling it quits with his wife back then. Earlier, she also told the Times that they never had a sexual relationship, but confessed to having kissed on the night of the Coldplay concert.

Coldplay kiss cam controversy’s HR exec Kristin Cabot attacks tech firms

During her interview with Winfrey, Cabot also accused social media companies like TikTok of “profiting” from her pain. The SNS platform, among several others, played a huge role in blowing the kiss cam incident out of proportion and turning the mere second-long clip into one of the most viral of 2025 after it was filmed by an audience member.

“I had no concept of this before, but when something goes this viral, how technology companies are benefiting from this,” she said. “We don’t know that when we’re forwarding and liking and clicking, we’re putting billions of dollars in their pockets and creating an algorithm that feeds it.”

“The more pain someone like me is in, the more money they are going to make. And it fuels it and feeds it. I think there is an accountability there that needs to be looked at.”

Back in December, Cabot told The Times that the mega-viral concert video led to up to 600 phone calls a day in the following weeks. The HR exec felt strongly that the verbal attacks targeting her were especially gendered in nature as she was defamed by being called a “slut,” a “homewrecker,” and a “gold digger.”

Although Winfrey promised that Cabot’s podcast appearance would be her sole on-camera interview, the HR exec and her publicist, Dini von Mueffling, will continue her streak of “taking back the narrative” at a Washington, DC, event in April 2026.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.