On World Poha Day (June 7), Chef Vishnu Manohar turned up the heat in Nagpur’s Bajaj Nagar, preparing a record‑seeking 3,000 kg of ‘tarri poha’ to celebrate the region’s most beloved breakfast and to promote the dish as central India’s culinary pride. The event, held at Manohar’s Vishnuji Ki Rasoi eatery, drew food lovers, local dignitaries and nostalgic fans who hailed poha’s simplicity and nutritional value.

“The purpose is to show the world that Nagpur’s poha is our pride- the staple food of central India,” Manohar told reporters. “Anyone visiting Nagpur must try tarri poha, a speciality many don’t know about. The tari, made with desi chickpeas rich in protein, makes it unique.” He described the preparation: flattened rice (poha) cooked with onions and mild spices (kanda poha), generously topped with a fiery chickpea gravy (tarri) and finished with a distinctive black masala that gives Nagpur’s version its bold flavour.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000 kg tarri poha on World Poha Day. Chef Vishnu Manohar says, "… The purpose is to show the world that Nagpur’s poha is our pride — the staple food of central India. Anyone visiting Nagpur must try tari poha, a… pic.twitter.com/ggLm2E2wPs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2026

Chef Manohar added that the world‑record attempt aimed not only to showcase Nagpur’s culinary identity but also to boost local food tourism. “We want visitors to leave remembering tarri poha,” he said, inviting travellers to taste the city’s signature breakfast.

World Poha Day and the dish’s roots

World Poha Day is marked by enthusiasts and regional chefs to celebrate a humble yet versatile ingredient that has nourished large parts of India for generations. Poha- flattened, parboiled rice- has ancient origins as an easily digestible, quick‑to‑cook staple. It spread across the subcontinent and evolved into regionally distinct variants adapted to local tastes and ingredients. It is an entirely unofficial celebration in different parts by several ‘poha’ lovers.

Regional varieties and tastes

Attendees at the Nagpur event debated regional styles while sampling the tarri poha.

Some of the popular variants include:

Kanda poha (Maharashtra): Lightly spiced flattened rice sauteed with onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves and turmeric.

Tarri poha (Nagpur/Central India): Kanda poha topped with a hot, protein‑rich chickpea (besan or chana) gravy and black masala.

Pune style: A milder ‘kanda poha’ with emphasis on lemon and peanuts for crunch.

Indore steamed poha: A softer, moister preparation served often with ‘sev’ (namkeen) and an assortment of chutneys and toppings.

Nutrition and cultural significance of ‘Poha’

Poha’s appeal lies in its simplicity, low cost and balanced nutrition. Flattened rice provides quick carbohydrates and when paired with legumes (as in tarri) or peanuts, it becomes a more protein‑balanced meal. For many families across central and western India, poha is a comfort breakfast that also doubles as a light lunch or snack.

The event mixed record‑attempt excitement with warm reminiscence- long‑time residents recounted childhood breakfasts, while younger attendees photographed the colourful plates and sampled variations. Street‑food vendors and local cafes used the occasion to highlight their own takes on poha, from spicy versions to sweeter preparations garnished with coconut and jaggery.