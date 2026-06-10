The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 11, but for several players, coaches, referees and officials, the road to the tournament has been anything but smooth. Instead of receiving a warm welcome, many have faced long interrogations, visa delays, body searches and even entry denials while trying to enter the United States. With the opening match just hours away, growing criticism is being directed at how some World Cup participants and visitors have been treated at US borders.

Players and officials caught up in border problems

One of the most talked-about cases involved Iraq striker Aymen Hussein. According to Euro News, after arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, he was reportedly held and questioned for nearly seven hours. Border officials also examined his phone before eventually allowing him into the country.

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The situation was even worse for Iraq’s team photographer, Talal Salah. He was detained for more than 10 hours before being denied entry altogether. US Customs and Border Protection later told CBS News that Salah “was determined to be inadmissible and was denied entry due to vetting concerns.”

The U.S. World Cup in one horrible photo: pic.twitter.com/qoBxZFChnS — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 9, 2026

Another major controversy involved Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, a FIFA-appointed official. Artan was questioned for 11 hours at Miami International Airport before being denied entry and sent back to Istanbul. FIFA later confirmed the decision, saying Artan “will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.” The organisation added that US authorities had informed it that “Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present.”

The president of US Soccer said he had personally spoken with the Secretary of Homeland Security regarding the case and supported the decision to deny Artan entry.

Photos shared by journalist Micky Jnr showed members of Senegal’s national team appearing to undergo body searches in an area near an airport runway. The images soon spread across social media and sparked strong reactions around the world. Uzbekistan’s squad also faced additional checks.

What has happened at the #2026WorldCup over the last 48 hours:



• Swiss footballer Embolo's visa was put under review and he was only able to join his team days later.



• Iraqi national team player Aymen Hussein was held for questioning for nearly 7 hours upon entering the… pic.twitter.com/WyLiKr1KGu — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) June 9, 2026

Although all Iranian players eventually received visas, approval came only days before their opening match. According to Euronews, the delay forced Iran to move its training base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico at the last minute.

More than a dozen support staff members and football federation officials were not as fortunate. They were denied visas entirely, including federation president Mehdi Taj. Adding to the frustration, Iran’s full ticket allocation for its three group-stage matches, equivalent to 8% of stadium capacity for each game, was cancelled without any public explanation.

The Iranian football federation has formally protested to FIFA over the situation. For now, Iranian players are training in Tijuana under heavy security and will cross into the United States only on match days.

Meanwhile, concerns have not been limited to players alone. South Africa’s Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly criticised visa delays affecting members of the South African delegation. He described the situation as “embarrassing” and “grossly unfair.”

Somali referee Omar Artan vowed to “uphold the name of the Somali people” and thanked the government and public for their support upon his returning in Somalia, after being denied entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa following his selection for the 2026 FIFA… pic.twitter.com/uUep0ju02B — The Daily Somalia (@TheDailySomalia) June 10, 2026

Anger spread across internet and football world

The treatment of players, officials and fans trying to enter the United States for the World Cup has sparked a huge backlash online. Several football figures, politicians, activists and fans have all weighed in, with many questioning how a host nation could allow such situations to happen just days before the tournament.

Speaking to his two million Instagram followers, former England striker Ian Wright spoke about the growing list of incidents and said the situation was becoming impossible to ignore. “I’ve just read that the Somalian referee has been denied entry. Every few hours it’s another story, fans denied, players denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs,” Wright said.

He went on to call it a “World Cup of chaos” and questioned whether this was the right way to welcome participants to football’s biggest event. “Is this how the hosts behave, really, for the greatest game, the greatest tournament in the world? After seeing how Qatar got dragged, are we not hearing more?” he added.

David Eby, the Premier of British Columbia, publicly suggested that Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan should be allowed to officiate matches in Vancouver instead. “Mr. Artan would be welcomed and celebrated in British Columbia for what he’s overcome and where he is today,” Eby wrote on social media.

Somali-Canadian physician Hodan Ali also urged the Canadian government to step in. “Canada has an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to fairness, inclusion, and the unifying spirit of sport,” she said.

Nigerian football commentator Sir Dickson summed up the frustration felt by many fans in a post that quickly went viral. “Cancel the World Cup abeg. Let the players enjoy a holiday. What nonsense!” he wrote.

Immigration policies under scrutiny

The incidents come amid Trump’s wider immigration crackdown, which has changed entry procedures for visitors from several countries. Some nations participating in the World Cup are affected by travel restrictions or stricter screening measures. Fans from Haiti, Senegal and Ivory Coast have reportedly struggled to obtain visas even after securing match tickets.

Reports have also suggested that dozens of Moroccan supporters were denied visas despite already purchasing tickets for the tournament.

Earlier this year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that concerns were not focused on Iranian players themselves but on “some of the other people (they) would want to bring with them.” His comments appeared to refer to suspected links with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States designates as a terrorist organisation.

Human rights groups raise concerns

Ahead of the tournament, Amnesty International released a report warning about the situation. The organisation described the United States as “facing a human rights emergency” and said immigration authorities and border agencies “pose a chilling threat to people living in the US, those travelling to see a game, and players themselves.”

Amid all this, FIFA largely avoided directly challenging US authorities. Commenting on Artan’s case, the governing body said: “In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”

US Customs and Border Protection has defended its actions, stating that all travellers, including athletes, remain “subject to inspection and vetting” on a case-by-case basis.

Disclaimer: This article is based on reports, statements and claims published by multiple media outlets, football authorities and government agencies, including FIFA, US Customs and Border Protection, and public comments from individuals involved. Some allegations and accounts cited in the story have not been independently verified by Financial Express Digital.