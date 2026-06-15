Emphasising that true empowerment begins with economic freedom, Radhika Merchant Ambani has said financial independence is essential for women to make their own choices and participate as equal decision-makers in society.

Speaking during an interaction with students at IIMUN, she highlighted the importance of women building identities rooted in autonomy rather than being defined by either their birth families or the families they marry into.

Drawing from her personal experiences, she said she grew up surrounded by strong and independent women and later became part of another family where women have played significant leadership roles. Exposure to such role models, she noted, reinforced the importance of confidence, self-reliance and the ability to take independent decisions.

Radhika Merchant Ambani argued that economic empowerment remains one of the strongest foundations of gender equality. While social progress is important, she said meaningful change can only be achieved when women have access to opportunities and resources that allow them to be financially self-sufficient.

She also linked the idea of women’s empowerment to India’s cultural traditions, arguing that respect for women has long been embedded in the country’s social fabric. Referring to figures from Indian mythology and history, she noted that many are remembered and identified through their mothers, reflecting the importance accorded to women and maternal lineage in Indian society.

According to her, feminism need not be viewed solely through a modern lens. Instead, she said, contemporary aspirations for equality can coexist with cultural values that have historically recognised the contributions of women.

Her remarks come amid growing discussions around women’s participation in the workforce and the need to improve economic opportunities for women. By placing financial independence at the centre of the conversation, she underscored the role economic freedom can play in enabling women to shape their own futures and contribute more fully to society and the economy.