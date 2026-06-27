Ola Electric chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said the company has developed multiple artificial intelligence agents to improve internal work systems and reduce unnecessary layers in management. He said AI will change how companies operate by directly connecting founders, teams and product builders.

Aggarwal shared his thoughts in a post on X, where he said he spent the week building AI agents for Ola Electric. He described the experience as part of a growing trend of “vibe coding,” where individuals use AI tools to quickly create software systems and automation tools.

Got on the vibe coding bandwagon and built a bunch of AI agents this week for @OlaElectric. Wow!



So many layers get built between the actual doers and the founder as the company scales.



Agents will take away all middlemen in a company who are only “managing people” and not… — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 26, 2026

“Got on the vibe coding bandwagon and built a bunch of AI agents this week for @OlaElectric. Wow! So many layers get built between the actual doers and the founder as the company scales,” Aggarwal wrote. He said AI tools will reduce the need for people who only manage communication between teams without contributing to problem-solving.

Will AI change how companies are structured?

Aggarwal said AI agents will reshape workplace structures by removing unnecessary layers of management. He said companies often grow complex as they scale, which creates distance between decision-makers and employees who actually build products.

“Agents will take away all middlemen in a company who are only ‘managing people’ and not doing any problem solving,” he said. “And the people actually building will be even more valuable.”

How is Ola Electric using AI in its ecosystem?

The remarks come at a time when Ola Electric expands its use of in-house technology across its electric vehicle business. The company continues to develop software, battery systems and manufacturing capabilities internally as part of its long-term strategy.

Earlier this week, Ola Electric said its subsidiary Ola Cell Technologies received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards for its 46100 lithium iron phosphate battery cell, reported ANI. The approval marked an important step in the company’s effort to build battery technology in India and reduce reliance on imports.

The company said the battery cell is designed and manufactured domestically and will support future electric vehicle models. It also forms part of a broader plan to create a fully integrated electric mobility ecosystem.

Ola Electric continues to invest in key areas such as battery packs, motors and software systems. The company aims to strengthen control over its supply chain while expanding production capabilities in the electric vehicle sector.