A LinkedIn post by Mark Stowitts, a former Amazon employee, has struck a chord across the tech industry, offering a sharp yet humorous look at the realities of life inside one of the world’s largest companies. Framed as a light-hearted reflection, the post quickly gained traction among current and former Amazonians who saw their own experiences mirrored in his words.

In the post, Stowitts listed what he called the “Top Things EX-Amazonians Will Not Miss,” capturing the intensity, processes and cultural quirks that often define work at the e-commerce giant. While the tone was witty, the underlying message pointed to burnout, hyper-optimisation and the emotional toll of navigating a high-pressure corporate system.

A familiar culture of documents, meetings and metrics

At the centre of Stowitts’ post was Amazon’s famously documentation-heavy culture and meeting load. He wrote:

“Writing six pagers that are never read past the first paragraph.

Wondering to yourself why is it called a six pager when it has 38 pages of supporting data.

Having to write a two pager upon request to explain your six pager.”

He also took aim at the company’s meeting culture, noting how time often disappears into layers of alignment rather than execution:

“Meetings about meetings that could have been an email, followed by an email scheduling another meeting to talk about scheduling next meetings.

Calendar Tetris that somehow still results in back to back meetings from 7am to 6pm.”

Several points resonated with employees familiar with Amazon’s leadership principles and internal tools, including the constant push for speed and measurement:

“Being told to ‘Bias for Action’ right after being punished for acting.

Metrics that matter deeply until the org changes and they suddenly do not.

The quiet fear that you optimized the wrong KPI and will find out three quarters later.”

Stress, symbolism and life after the badge swipe

Beyond process fatigue, the post touched on the psychological strain many workers associate with Big Tech environments. From internal communication tools to commonly used phrases, Stowitts highlighted how even small triggers can build stress over time:

“Chime notifications triggering an immediate stress response, even on weekends.

The phrase ‘Let’s take this offline’ meaning ‘Snap, This is about to get political.’

The phrase ‘We need to socialize this’ killing all forward momentum.”

He also referenced the disconnect employees sometimes feel between workload and resources, writing about “the mental gymnastics required to explain why headcount is frozen while workload is not,” and the irony of company folklore, noting:

“Pizza being referenced constantly but rarely, if ever, actually appearing.”

The post concluded on a reflective and reassuring note aimed at those leaving the company. Addressing former colleagues directly, Stowitts wrote:

“If you are reading this and today was your last badge swipe, breathe. You are not broken. You were trained in a very specific system. There is a lot of life and work beyond it.”

He invited others to share their own experiences, adding that he was open to “laugh, vent, or compare notes” with those who had already moved on.

(This story is based on a post shared by a social media user. The details, opinions, and statements quoted herein belong solely to the original poster and do not reflect the views of Financialexpress.com. We have not independently verified the claims.)