Travelling the world has become one of the most sought-after dreams for many. However, leaving behind a stable, high-paying job to pursue that dream is still a bold choice. Ashish Chopra, a Bengaluru-based recruiter who spent over four years at Google, has done just that.

After more than a decade of working across big tech firms, Chopra recently announced on LinkedIn that he is stepping away from his role to take a career break and travel across countries. “I’m officially leaving Google after nearly 4.5 years to take a much-needed career break,” he shared in a post.

He said that moving from a packed work calendar to one filled with travel plans feels unfamiliar. Instead of meetings and deadlines, his days will now revolve around exploring new places, catching up on rest and disconnecting from work entirely.

Choosing rest over routine

“It’s amazing what a lack of alarms can do for the soul,” he wrote, pointing to the kind of rest many professionals often miss out on. He also made it clear that this is a deliberate pause. He will not be looking at new opportunities until he returns.

Rise of micro-retirement

According to Gallup, “micro-retirement” which refers to taking planned breaks from work instead of waiting until old age is becoming more common. Nearly one in ten Americans are planning a career pause in 2025.

The trend is also visible in India. A survey by Cleartrip found that Gen Z travel bookings surged by 650% in 2025. Young Indians now account for nearly nine out of ten international trips from the country.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

