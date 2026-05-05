For many individuals, building a personal corpus is a key financial milestone, often pegged at Rs 1 crore. It is seen as the point where life finally feels secure and “sorted.” But according to CA Kanan Bahl, that sense of relief may be far more short-lived than people expect.

The dream of Rs 1 crore

Bahl recently shared a story on LinkedIn of a corporate professional who crossed Rs 1 crore in net worth after 10 years of work. What once felt like “THE NUMBER” quickly lost its emotional weight. As the individual wrote, “Today? Just a number and honestly… fuel for the next one.”

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Coming from a middle-class background with no major safety nets, the journey involved years of effort, mistakes, and persistence. Starting at ₹6 LPA in 2016, income grew nearly tenfold by 2026. However, financial discipline did not come easily. “I was absolute crap at money management till 2019. Zero savings. Living paycheck to paycheck,” the post admitted.

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There were setbacks too, especially in trading. “Got punched in the face in intraday. Lost money. Ego too.” What worked eventually was consistent investing, paired later with structured trading strategies that began generating steady passive income.

Why hitting Rs 1 crore doesn’t feel enough

Using this example, Bahl explains that achieving a big financial milestone triggers anxiety rather than satisfaction. In his words, “Do you think people feel happiness after reaching the Rs 1 crore / Rs 5 crore corpus mark? No! They feel NERVOUS.”

The reason, he says, is simple that the goalpost keeps shifting. He shares the example of a friend who once believed Rs 1 crore would bring happiness. After achieving it early, the target moved to Rs 3 crore. Even after reaching that, comparisons continued. “Every other person is a crorepati now,” the friend felt, and later, “Zepto founders are 8 years younger to me and they are almost billionaires.”

The psychology behind constant dissatisfaction

Bahl links this mindset to well-known psychological concepts like the “Hedonic Treadmill” and the “Arrival Fallacy.” As he explains, “The goalpost keeps on moving and hence, there’s no point comparing yourself to others.” Material achievements, whether it is a net worth figure, a higher income, or luxury purchases, tend to bring only temporary satisfaction. Over time, people adapt, and what once felt like success becomes the new normal.

Earning more money is important, Bahl emphasises that chasing numbers endlessly can be exhausting and unfulfilling. “Sure, having more money is good. But having ‘more money’ never ends,” he writes. Instead, he suggests focusing on experiences, personal growth, and upskilling and continuing to invest toward meaningful goals. The idea is not to stop earning, but to stop tying happiness solely to financial milestones.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.