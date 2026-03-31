A viral post circulating online has captured the attention of the tech world by showing how drastically the engineering job market has changed in recent years. The post recounted the experience of a US-based recruiter with 15 years of experience placing software talent, who said the way companies hire today is almost unrecognizable compared with a few years ago.

How AI is replacing human engineers

The dashboard discussed in the post from 2019 showed that software engineering roles were highly sought after but manageable. On average, each role would receive about 47 applications, recruiters enjoyed a 12% response rate from companies, and one out of every eight candidates they presented would get hired. At the time, the main challenge for recruiters was convincing companies to raise salary bands so they could compete for the best talent.

A recruiter with 15 years placing engineers just showed me her dashboard and I want to throw up



2019: Average 47 applications per software role, 12% response rate, hired 1 in 8 candidates she presented



2026: Average 3,847 applications per role, 0.3% response rate, hired 1 in… — Tech Layoff Tracker (@TechLayoffLover) March 29, 2026

Fast forward to 2026, and the reality is almost unrecognisable. The same roles now attract an average of 3,847 applications, but response rates have fallen to just 0.3%. Recruiters are lucky if they can place even one candidate out of 247 submissions. Instead of negotiating salaries, they are now pleading with hiring managers just to open and review the massive piles of resumes landing in their inboxes.

New tech reality has already hit the market

The viral post shared an example of a Series B startup that received 12,000 applications for just two senior engineering positions. The hiring team did not interview a single human candidate. Instead, all resumes were fed into an AI system called Claude, technical assessments were run on automated coding platforms, and an AI consulting firm was contracted to build the company’s entire backend.

Coordinating this process took the recruiter six weeks—yet she earned no commission. According to the post, three companies on her roster have now adopted “AI-first engineering” policies, effectively stopping traditional software engineer hiring. One founder told her straight up: “Why would I pay $200k for a human when I can get enterprise GPT-4 and two prompt engineers for $80k total?”

Hit by this new reality, the recruiter now focuses on recruiting AI trainers and prompt engineers, even though the job descriptions for these brand-new roles already demand five or more years of experience in a field that has existed for only about 18 months.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy.