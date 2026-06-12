Iranian officials have made it a point to take a swipe at US President Donald Trump amid every other development as Tehran and Washington continue to go back and forth on where a potential peace deal stands. As part of its routine practice, an Iranian embassy managed to troll the MAGA leader with a single word, as the “TACO Thursday” trend surged on social media.

Iranian embassy joins the ‘TACO Trump’ trend on X

The Iranian Embassy in Armenia simply tweeted “TACO” on X, referring to the phrase ‘Trump Always Chickens Out.’

The embassy’s official post on the Elon Musk-led platform also shared a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post, which read: “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening.”

The statement added, “Discussions and final points have been, in both, concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalised — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”

TACO pic.twitter.com/I1tjAuV9HP — IRI Embassy in Armenia (@iraninyerevan) June 11, 2026

As always, Donald Trump is the central figure behind the viral acronym, which refers to him repeatedly going back on his dire threats to target crucial Iranian infrastructure amid his ongoing war with the West Asian country and the seemingly endless tussle to get the Strait of Hormuz reopened.

Despite his threatening messages, the POTUS has earned infamous traction for repeatedly calling off new waves of military strikes on Iran. The pattern repeated itself on Thursday (US time), as the American leader changed his tone and chose a different path altogether, merely hours after he announced his intentions to hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT.”

While at a rally supporting Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones, who is running for governor, Trump reiterated the claims about “ending” the ongoing conflict with Iran. “I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today,” he said. “They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on; that was the whole purpose. That was 95 percent of it.”

Contradicting Trump’s statements, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei slammed mentions of a finalised agreement with the US as “merely speculation.”

“So far, Iran has not reached a final decision regarding any agreement,” he told the country’s state-run news agency IRNA. “From the beginning, the status of the negotiations was clear to us, and a large portion of the text had already been finalised. However, the Americans kept changing their positions”

He also noted that Qatar and Pakistan were “active as mediators,” but “US actions are affecting the diplomatic process.”

‘TACO’ impacts stocks and oil prices

The drastic shift and rising “TACO” time trend instantly sent stocks soaring while oil prices dropped.

As Trump abandoned his plans to resume military action against Iran, major indexes rose above 1% on Thursday (US time). Around 2:30 pm ET, the S&P 500 stood at 7,364.36, up 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 50,722.66, up 1.6% (+804 points), and Nasdaq 100 was at 29,183.37, up 2.4%.

In light of Trump backing off from the threats, oil prices witnessed a noticeable drop. The international benchmark, Brent, fell almost 3% to $90.64, and US oil prices slumped 2% to $87.75.

This week’s “TACO” incident was a major deja vu moment, as a similar situation took centre stage on the war front in April too. Even back then, Trump announced that the US and Iran were “very far along” with a “definite” peace agreement. Although such decisions not to annihilate a country’s key infrastructure may otherwise be celebrated by the general public, in Trump’s case, it turned into what fuelled further ridicule about him.

The MAGA leader has been synonymously equated with the “TACO” nickname since his second term started last year. It first gained popularity on Wall Street, mapping out the pattern that Trump always backs down when he is subjected to heavy criticism in the market. Eventually, it became the focus of all things related to the ongoing Iran war.