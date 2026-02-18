The dream of “coming back home” is a common dinner table topic for many Indians living abroad. We often think that if someone strikes it rich in Canada or the US, they’ll eventually pack their bags, build a massive bungalow in their hometown, and live like royalty. But the reality is different.

Canada-based immigration expert Sujeet Dahiya says the shift is much bigger than people think. In his recent Instagram post, citing data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said that from 2014 to 2024, nearly 17,00,000 Indians gave up their citizenship. In 2022 alone, around 2,25,000 people renounced it. These are not small numbers. And according to him, this trend is not just about chasing a higher salary.

Why NRI’s don’t want to return: It’s not just about money

There is a common belief that Indians stay abroad only for dollars or euros. Yes, better salaries, stronger job security and global exposure matter. But Dahiya says even those earning ₹10 crore or more are not automatically planning a return. He wrote, “NRIs earning ₹10,00,00,000+ don’t move back just for money.”

In India, that kind of income can buy a luxury car, a penthouse, and a very comfortable life. But as Dahiya suggests, money cannot fix everything. Clean air cannot be bought. A three-hour traffic jam cannot be skipped just because you are rich. In one of his posts, he said, “Many NRIs can easily afford all this in India… Big houses, luxury cars, premium lifestyle… but they still choose to leave.” For him, the choice is not about private luxury. It is about public systems. He believes people are choosing places where daily life feels smoother and more predictable.

India vs Life Abroad: When the system works for you

One point that keeps coming up in Dahiya’s posts: the “system.” He talks about “less corruption, clear systems, less ‘connections’ needed.” He also says NRIs value a place where “rules apply equally, not based on power or influence.”

For many Indians living abroad, this feels like a big difference. Getting a document, a permit, or a service does not depend on knowing someone powerful. It follows a clear process. There is comfort in that. Dahiya also points to the frustration people feel back home — too much paperwork, slow processes, and constant “follow-ups.” He writes about the “Corruption Reality,” mentioning “Bribes for basic things” and how sometimes “merit takes a back seat.”

When someone has lived for years in a system where time is respected and rules are clear, going back to daily uncertainty can feel exhausting. As he put it, many are looking for “respect for time and rules” and simply “peace of mind.”

A different dream for the Kids

For most families, the final decision is not about themselves. It is about their children. Dahiya says parents want “world-class education for kids, not just marks but skills.” They are thinking about degrees that are globally recognised and about learning that is practical, not just exam-based.

Healthcare is another big factor. He writes about “Free healthcare without selling assets or taking loans” and “free or subsidised education that actually delivers quality.” In many Western countries, public systems provide long-term health and social security. For families, that safety net matters.

Stronger passports offer easier travel, greater freedom

Dahiya also talks about practical benefits — “Stronger Passports,” “Easier travel,” and “More visa-free countries.” Europe and North America remain top choices for many. He mentions “clean environment,” “work-life balance,” and “social security benefits” as reasons people stay abroad. For some, these daily comforts slowly become non-negotiable. At the same time, he is clear about one thing. “It’s not about leaving India behind,” he writes. “It’s about choosing a better future, stability, and opportunities.”

Dahiya’s posts come at a time when many Indians in the United States are facing real uncertainty. Right now, thousands are quietly checking ticket prices and thinking about coming back home. New and stricter immigration rules, along with growing visa uncertainty, have left many families anxious. For some, the stress of living year after year on temporary visas has become too much. The fear of sudden rule changes, long green card waits, and job-linked visas has created “visa stress.”

However, many Indians abroad agree with what Dahiya says about systems, public services, and daily life. When he talks about “chaos,” slow processes, and stress becoming routine, some nod in agreement. They remember traffic that eats up hours. They remember paperwork that never seems to end.

So even as visa rules tighten in the US, not everyone is ready to return to India. Some are instead exploring other Western countries. Rather than coming home, they are considering moving to Canada, Europe, or elsewhere, hoping to find stability.



