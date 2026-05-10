Pop star Dua Lipa has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the company of using her images on television packaging without permission. The complaint was filed Friday in the Central District of California, reported Variety. The singer is seeking $15 million in damages over what the lawsuit describes as unauthorized commercial use of her likeness and copyrighted images.

The case claims Samsung used photographs of Dua Lipa on cardboard television packaging as part of a marketing campaign that allegedly began in 2025. The lawsuit states that the company benefited from the appearance that the singer endorsed the televisions, even though she never approved the campaign.

The complaint reportedly says Dua Lipa demanded that Samsung stop using her images after discovering the packaging. However, the filing alleges the company acted in a “dismissive and callous” manner and refused her request. “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states, according to Variety report.

It also says, “Ms. Lipa did not and would not have allowed this use.” The singer’s legal team said that the alleged campaign damaged her ability to control her personal brand and commercial endorsements. The suit says Dua Lipa carefully chooses the products and companies she associates with and maintains what it calls a “premium brand.”

What does the lawsuit accuse Samsung of?

The complaint accuses Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark violations and unlawful commercial use of Dua Lipa’s image under California publicity laws and the federal Lanham Act. The lawsuit reportedly claims the company used a copyrighted photograph taken backstage during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2024.

According to the filing, Dua Lipa owns the rights to the image that appeared on the packaging. The complaint also states that Samsung profited from the public belief that the singer endorsed the product.

As of now, Samsung has not publicly responded to the allegations in the lawsuit. The company also has not issued a statement addressing the reported claims about the use of Dua Lipa’s image or the request to remove the packaging. Financial Express independently could not verify the claims.