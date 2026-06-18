Exactly a month ago, Indian serial entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo opened up about shutting down his online courses business, WebVeda, despite generating crores in sales. However, his business model didn’t entirely vanish into thin air. He chose to convert it into a subscription-focused one instead, prioritising “helping more people” over “making more money.”

As WebVeda now allows students access to all courses for the price of one, the famous content creator has lifted the lid on another secret tied to the major business transition.

Ankur Warikoo reveals he rejected a Rs 100 crore WebVeda acquisition offer

Sharing a social media post on Thursday morning, Warikoo publicly declared what he claims not to have told anyone so far.

“I turned down a 100+ crore acquisition offer for WebVeda last month,” he wrote on X.

Noting how the offer would’ve brought him “free money and an easy exit” on paper, he asserted that he said no to it in four minutes. He pointed out that the major decision wasn’t necessarily inspired by any feat of bravery, but by a simple revelation made by the founder involved on the other side, who told him that he would “double the price to 3,999 in year one.”

The pitch was the exact antithesis of the vision Warikoo laid down while announcing the closure of his Rs 100 crore business model in May.

He reiterated his intentions in the June 18 tweet, saying, “WebVeda exists so a kid in Kanpur earning 18,000 a month can afford to learn. The day that stops being true, the company has no reason to exist.”

WebVeda is a growth platform which makes life-skills education accessible, affordable, and actionable for professionals, according to its website. As it promises “infinite possibilities” with “one subscription,” Warikoo noted that while “Rs 100 crores is a lot,” a “broken promise costs more.”

Before signing off, the WebVeda founder urged people reading his bombshell revelation not to ask him about the details of the deal he has since rejected. “Both of us decided not to share any details,” he added. “I am respecting my side of the promise.”

Haven't shared this with anyone so far.

I turned down a 100+ crore acquisition offer for WebVeda last month.



On paper it was free money and an easy exit.

I said no in 4 minutes.



Not because I am brave.

Because the founder told me he would double the price to 3,999 in… — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 18, 2026

More about Ankur Warikoo’s WebVeda

Merely days ago, the serial entrepreneur drew parallels between how things were at WebVeda when he started the platform six years ago, and what they’ve transformed into in the last few weeks, especially since he revamped its model last month.

“In the last 6 years, I released 14 courses on WebVeda. In the last 6 weeks, we have released 43 courses on WebVeda,” he wrote on X. Comparing how the platform fee had gone down, he added, “Last 6 years, 500,000+ students paid an average fee of Rs. 2,180 per course.”

Warikoo also highlighted that while the journey started with only him as a teacher, the last six weeks had seen that picture turn around, with six “super solid teachers with no public profile” now teaching and earning on WebVeda.

“Last 6 years, students learnt through the courses, but didn’t know what to do next,” he continued. “Last 6 weeks, students have learnt through the courses, networked through the community and found jobs through personalised searches.”

The platform’s creator said that the cost of delivering high-quality education was coming down in real time, as far as WebVeda was concerned, and students were making the most of the benefits being passed on to them.

Warikoo’s decision to completely turn around his WebVeda business model aligns with another confession he made this week. As a physicist, consultant, founder and creator, the multi-hyphenate figure said that he has restarted his career four times. Each time, he was at a different stage of his life.

“Each time people said I was throwing away what I had built,” he wrote on X. “I was 24, then 29, then 35, then 40.”

“The only skill that actually compounds is the willingness to start at zero again.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

