Anime industry veteran Tsutomu Shibayama has sadly passed away at the age of 84. The heart-breaking news sent shockwaves through the Japanese entertainment fandom on Tuesday. Best know for directing the Doraemon films series for over 20 years, Shibayama died succumbed to his lung cancer ailment on March 6, 2026. The announcement was released to the public after a private funeral was held only for close family members.

Born on March 9, 1941, the Doraemon anime films’ director was also the former president and CEO of the Japanese animation studio Ajiado, which was established 1978.

As soon as anime-focussed news outlet and social media fan pages started sharing the tragic news of Tsutomu Shibayama’s passing, fans were overcome with emotion.

Many instantly started sharing their years-old memories tied to the beloved anime series, Doreamon, expressing how they had grown up with the long-running anime. A sea of similar comments saw fans largely thanking the veteran anime executive for his contributions to the medium and making their childhood special.

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