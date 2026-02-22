Indian YouTuber Sachin Awasthi has claimed that he and his wife, Deepshikha Mishra, were detained for 38 hours by immigration authorities in South Korea and later faced similar treatment during transit through China. In an Instagram post, Awasthi described the experience as emotionally exhausting and alleged that they were denied entry to Jeju Island without a clear explanation.

“We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip,” he wrote. “We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation just told to wait. And we waited.”

According to Awasthi, the couple was kept in what he described as a detention centre for nearly two days. “They kept us in their detention centre (it was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to outside) and also gave us jail food. Nobody told us what was going to happen,” he said. He added that they were held for “38 hours – without clarity.”

Forced to book costly return ticket, claims influencer

The influencer also alleged that they were pressured to buy an expensive return ticket to India. “They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket,” he claimed. “The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price.”

Awasthi further said that the ordeal continued during their transit through China. “Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone and no food and limited water. Aleeping conditions were worst,” he wrote.

He added that even their restroom visits were monitored. “Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us,” he said.

By the time authorities informed them that they would be sent back to India, Awasthi said they were mentally drained. “At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safely.”

Clarifying his intent, he wrote, “Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS.” He also reflected on the reality behind social media travel content, adding, “Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect.”

Who is Sachin Awasthi?

Sachin Awasthi is a popular Indian YouTuber and digital content creator known for his relatable comedy sketches and social media videos. Originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, he holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

He first gained popularity through his “POV” (point-of-view) videos that humorously capture everyday Indian life, family situations and social trends. Over time, he expanded into travel vlogs and cultural commentary, building a strong following across YouTube and Instagram with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and followers.