A career move that might have looked risky a few years ago is now being talked about as a case of steady execution. A Bengaluru-based professional who left a corporate role to start a dessert outlet has since grown the venture into a multi-location brand with a presence beyond India.

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Pradeep Kannan, who is also said to have been associated with Deloitte, stepped away from his job in 2019 and moved to Karur, choosing to build a business around traditional desserts. At the time, the idea was simple and the scale was small. He began with a compact outlet, serving ice cream and falooda, focusing on getting the product right before thinking about expansion.

Building without a playbook

The early phase was less about growth and more about figuring things out. Kannan worked on recipes, portions, and pricing, trying to create something that customers would come back for. There was no large team or structured backing, just a gradual process of trial, feedback, and improvement.

The decision to leave a stable corporate path did not go unquestioned. For many around him, the shift from a senior role to running a small dessert shop seemed like a step backwards. But he chose to stay with the idea, building slowly rather than scaling too quickly.

Growth driven by consistency

Over time, that approach began to show results. The brand, now known as ‘The Falooda Shop’, expanded outlet by outlet. Today, it operates in multiple cities and has also entered Dubai, adding an international presence to its footprint.

Alongside physical stores, the business has explored direct sales channels, helping it reach customers beyond walk-in traffic. The focus, however, has remained on maintaining consistency across locations.

Kannan’s background is not in the food industry. He studied Fashion Technology and spent years working in corporate operations before making the switch. That shift meant learning the business from scratch, including managing costs, supply chains, and day-to-day operations.

He has also shared details of what it took to get started. Setting up the first outlet required around Rs 22 lakh, with a significant portion going into interiors, followed by rent, equipment, raw materials, and initial staff salaries. Some costs were managed by opting for second-hand equipment and keeping expenses under control.

Reflecting on what made the difference, Kannan said: “You don’t need fancy interiors. You need repeat customers.”

A journey that sparked discussion

The story has since circulated online, with many seeing it as an example of a calculated shift rather than a sudden leap. While some pointed to the risks involved, others highlighted the importance of patience and consistency in building a business.

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One user wrote, “This is the kind of risk that looks small in hindsight but takes real conviction in the beginning.”

Another commented, “He didn’t try to scale overnight. That’s probably what worked.”

A third added, “Moving from corporate to food business is not easy. Execution matters more than the idea here.”

The journey continues to draw attention as an example of how a low-key start, backed by steady effort, can grow into something much larger over time.