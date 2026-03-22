Nithin Hassan spent nearly two decades building systems that powered some of the biggest names in global technology like AT&T, Cisco, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta. He helped scale cloud infrastructure, optimised data centre capacity and worked at the frontier of AR and VR. It was, by any measure, a career that most engineers only dream of. Yet in 2023, Hassan walked away from a director’s role at Meta, packed up his life in the United States and came home to Bengaluru. Not to slow down but to build.

Hassan, who grew up in Bengaluru, had moved to the US in 2006 to pursue higher education in computer science. Over the years, he built an extensive career across global technology giants, gaining experience in large-scale systems, infrastructure and product strategy.

From Big Tech Career to Entrepreneurial Leap

During his time in the US, Hassan worked with leading companies, contributing to major technology projects. At Amazon Web Services, he played a key role in improving deployment efficiency and network performance, earning recognition for innovation.

His stint at Meta between 2021 and 2023 saw him serving as Director of Strategic Planning, where he worked on scaling infrastructure and data centre capacity, supporting emerging technologies such as AR and VR. Across these roles, he was involved in areas like AI infrastructure, cloud platforms and global expansion strategies.

Building Dolfyn Brands and Mentorship Platforms

After returning to India, Hassan launched Dolfyn Brands in August 2025, positioning it as a consumer brand accelerator focused on digital-first businesses. The company works closely with founders to improve product-market fit, strengthen supply chains and scale direct-to-consumer brands using data and technology.

Alongside this, he also runs B2I Elite Club, a platform that connects founders, investors and professionals, helping them expand globally. Through his initiatives, Hassan has mentored over 1,000 professionals and supported hundreds of businesses, while also advising startups as a fractional CTO and guiding early-stage founders on growth and product development.

His transition reflects a growing trend of experienced professionals returning to India to build ventures, leveraging global exposure to create scalable businesses in the domestic market.