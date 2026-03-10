Indian-origin techie Madhu Raju recently has gone viral on social media after his dance video sparked a massive controversy among netizens in the United States. The clip features him and a woman performing a choreographed routine at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, USA.

The now-viral video particularly caught the attention of social media users online because the memorial located on the National Mall honours millions of Americans who served in the armed forces during World War II and hundreds of thousands who died as a result of the conflict. Owing to its solemn status, veteran groups and others launched sharp criticism of Raju’s dance video in unison, calling out his acts for being disrespectful to a site associated with remembering an unforgettable national sacrifice.

In the aftermath of the controversy blowing up on X, users banded together to dox Raju and social media accounts believed to be linked to him. The major development has since led the Indian techie to delete his SNS profiles.

Who is Madhu Raju?

According to previously captured screenshots of his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Raju is currently based in Dallas. He is believed to have been employed by the Nikesh Arora-led American cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks while reportedly being in the country on a non-immigrant H-1B work visa. He is also believed to have worked at Amazon at one point.

With the emergence of his dance video, many netizens on X came together to call for his deportation. In addition to getting rid of his LinkedIn profile, Raju also appears to have removed other social media accounts that weren’t just linked to his name, but also those tied to MAD Dallas (themaddallas.com), a dance company he reportedly founded.

In the meantime, the massive outrage against Raju doesn’t simply appear to have been triggered by his desecration of a site honouring fallen soldiers in the US, but also by his reported identification as a work visa holder in the country. This comes at a time when the H-1B visa category is in hot water under the Donald Trump administration’s ‘America First’ approach, and hate against Indians has seen a staggering uptick in the US.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, the use of anti-South Asian slurs in online spaces increased by 115% between January 2023 and December 2025. A significant fraction of this vicious commentary has targeted Indians. Moreover, the Center for the Study of Organised Hate found that posts on X containing anti-Indian slurs and similar calls to “deport Indians” generated about 280 million views over about two months’ time in mid-2025.

How did the controversy against Indian techie Madhu Raju blow up?

While Raju’s social media accounts still can’t be accessed online, a Texan “Gen X woman,” who goes by the username @DrRepatriator on X, took to her feed this past week and amplified the alleged H-1B visa holder’s dance video.

“This is the World War II Memorial in #WashingtonDC,” she wrote alongside it. “Some places deserve respect, not the IT department making socially awkward TikTok dances. They ALL have to go back.”

As of 11:36 pm on March 9, the Texas woman’s tweet has garnered nearly 6 million views within a few days. Even fellow Indian-origin users currently residing in the US have joined others in denouncing Raju’s dance video filmed at the World War II memorial.

Indian activist and author Anuraag Saxena wrote, “Who are these idiots? Because of them, the rest of us get a bad name.” Meanwhile, many US citizens have left comments like: “The more I see this video on my tl the more i want them all gone and the more racist I become. They may as well be pi**ing on the literal graves themselves. No more Indians in the US. Period.”

The controversy particularly took a new turn when an anti-H1B-agenda user joined the conversation. Going by the username “juicystar1908” on X, a woman from Quebec who came to the US on a K-1 visa, as per one of her own tweets, took special interest in Raju’s case. Although she has now switched her X account to private, the woman, who is a self-proclaimed “CF1 Applicant from Quebec,” “Housewife Deporting H-1B Visa Holders,” and a “Former Technology Professional,” said online that she and a “co-submitter” had brought the issue to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) attention.

She went on to post a series of tweets about Madhu Raju and continued making big claims against him. Without offering any solid proof to back her statements, the H-1B visa hater claimed that US authorities would soon be on the case, and that Raju should consider self-deporting before the matter gets worse.

In one such “update,” she tweeted, “An anonymous @PaloAltoNtwks employee contacted me, and he has been removed from the employee directory. His employment is believed to have been terminated.” In a previous post, she wrote, “This is a heads-up before your legal team gets contacted early next week.”

While several posts suggesting that Palo Alto Networks fired Raju in the wake of the controversial viral video took over X, no formal confirmation or statement addressing these widely circulated social media claims has been issued by the company yet.