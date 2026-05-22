For years, Brooklyn entrepreneur Jonathan Butler owned over 100 internet domain names that sat unused. He had ideas for websites and digital products, but lacked the technical skills needed to build them. Hiring developers for every experiment often costs thousands of dollars, making it difficult to justify turning each idea into a real project.

That changed after Butler found AI-powered coding tools. The 56-year-old entrepreneur, co-founder of Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg known for launching one of New York City’s early blogging platforms Brownstoner.com, began using artificial intelligence to create software on his own, reported Business Insider.

According to Business Insider, Butler first used AI chatbots as an advanced search tool before learning about a growing trend known as “vibe coding.” The approach allows users to describe what they want in plain language while AI systems generate the code behind the scenes. After a friend introduced him to the concept, Butler started experimenting with his own projects.

His first AI-built project was a website for his R.E.M. tribute band. He later created a platform for tracking vintage tool collections, inspired by the way music collectors use Discogs to catalog records.

“I have so many records that, when I go to a record store, I can’t remember,” Butler told Business Insider. “I’ve got like a dozen David Bowie albums,” he added. The experience convinced him that AI could help transform ideas into working products without requiring traditional programming knowledge, reported Business Insider.

Why did Butler create construction management app?

Butler’s most ambitious project emerged from a personal challenge. He is building what he hopes will be a lifelong home on a 15-acre property in Germantown, New York, reported Business Insider. The project involves architects, contractors, insurance documents, blueprints, photographs and numerous versions of design plans.

Managing that information became increasingly difficult. “Every time I wanted to see the most recent plans, I was digging through my old emails or having the architect resend it,” Butler told Business Insider.

To solve the problem, he built an application called Metalog. The platform serves as a central location where construction-related files, documents and communications can be stored and accessed by everyone involved in the project.

Butler compared the software to a blend of Dropbox and Apple’s photo management tools. The goal was not to create a highly complex system but rather a simple platform that eliminated confusion and reduced time spent searching through email threads.

He began the process by discussing the idea with ChatGPT. Butler asked the chatbot whether there was room for a product that could bring together construction documents, plans and project information in one place, reported Business Insider.

The conversation evolved into a lengthy planning session that stretched to 79 pages. Butler refined ideas, reviewed spreadsheets and explored different possibilities before finalizing a roadmap for the product.

He then uploaded the material into Claude Code, an AI-assisted coding platform, and asked it to evaluate the concept. Using detailed prompts and step-by-step instructions, Butler worked with the AI to transform the plan into a functioning application.

After spending roughly 25 hours developing the software, he produced a working version of Metalog. The platform already stores design plans, insurance documents and other records connected to his home project. Butler also intends to use it for weekly meeting notes, progress tracking and organized photo documentation.

His architect and sister-in-law, Laura Trevino, has already adopted the platform for collaboration. “I have no idea how that information is organized on their end,” Trevino told Business Insider. “With this, I can see what he’s seeing at the same time,” she added.

The software also simplifies budget management. Construction projects often generate multiple contract revisions and pricing updates, which can easily become buried in crowded inboxes. By keeping documents in one location, users can quickly identify the latest versions and avoid confusion, reported Business Insider.

Although Metalog is already operational, Butler views it as a work in progress. He spends several hours each day refining features and exploring improvements. “It’s like being in your wood shop making something,” he told Business Insider.

The entrepreneur believes AI has fundamentally changed what independent creators can accomplish. Years ago, he felt limited by his inability to write code. Now, AI tools allow him to build products directly from his own ideas.

According to Business Insider report, his next goal is to introduce Metalog to architects and construction professionals. To support that effort, Butler plans to create an AI-powered system capable of gathering architects’ contact information and helping him market the platform to potential users.

Who is Jonathan Butler?

Jonathan Butler is a Brooklyn-based entrepreneur and author who founded several influential New York businesses and media brands, according to his LinkedIn profile. He co-founded the popular food market Smorgasburg, the retail marketplace Brooklyn Flea and the neighborhood-focused website Brownstoner.com.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Butler has spent more than 20 years creating and managing well-known New York City brands. He has also participated in major commercial real estate developments, including projects undertaken in partnership with Goldman Sachs, and helped build one of New York’s early food hall concepts.