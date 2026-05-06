In a rare blend of faith and technology, South Korea introduced a humanoid robot as a Buddhist monk. Named Gabi, the robot appeared at Jogye Temple in Seoul just days before Buddha’s Birthday celebrations.

Gabi stands 130 centimetres tall and wears a grey-and-brown robe with black shoes, closely resembling a traditional monk. A video shared by news agency Reuters showed the robot taking part in a precept ceremony, a sacred ritual usually reserved for people who choose to follow the Buddhist path. During the ceremony, Gabi folded its hands, bowed respectfully to senior monks, and answered questions about faith and devotion.

When CNBC TV18 asked whether it would dedicate itself to Buddhism, Gabi replied, “Yes, I will devote myself.” The response came as part of a programmed interaction, but it still captured the curiosity of those present.

Monks placed a 108-bead rosary around its neck, adapting rituals to suit a machine. Instead of a symbolic burn used in human ceremonies, a sticker marked the ritual for the robot.

South Korea's first humanoid robot monk made its debut at Jogye Temple in Seoul, ahead of Buddha's birthday. Gabi, the 130-centimeter-tall robot, wore a traditional grey-and-brown Buddhist robe and stood before monks as it pledged to devote itself to Buddhism pic.twitter.com/NDzDANRkhl — Reuters (@Reuters) May 6, 2026

Can a robot follow a spiritual path?

The Buddhist order assigned Gabi five modified precepts designed for a machine. These include respecting life, not harming other robots or objects, following human instructions, avoiding deception, and saving energy.

Ven Seong Won, a senior monk involved in the project, told CNBC TV18 that the effort aims to explore how humans and robots might coexist in the future. “This is an early attempt to think about coexistence,” he said. “It may feel unfamiliar now, but such steps could shape how society adapts to AI,” he added.

The name “Gabi” carries meaning. It draws from Siddhartha, the birth name of Buddha, and a Korean word linked to mercy. Seong Won said the name remains simple but carries a message of compassion.

The project also relied on modern tools. The Jogye Order used systems like Gemini and ChatGPT while drafting the robot’s guiding principles. This shows how deeply technology now enters even spiritual discussions.

What does this mean for religion and technology?

Gabi’s debut signals a shift in how religious institutions engage with new technology. While some see it as symbolic or experimental, others view it as a sign of future integration between AI and daily life.

Gabi will soon appear at the Yeondeunghoe lantern festival, a major cultural and religious event in South Korea. It will join three other Buddhist robots named Seokja, Mohee, and Nisa.

According to Reuters and The Korea Times, some people welcome the innovation, while others question whether machines can take part in rituals that depend on human belief.