After months of waiting and a social media campaign, Darshan Magdum, the only Indian member of US-based pop group Boy Throb, finally received his US visa. The approval means Magdum can now reunite with his bandmates in the United States after spending months participating in the group’s journey from India.

Boy Throb shared the update on August 3 through a video posted on Instagram. The clip captured a FaceTime call between Magdum and the rest of the band, who had gathered together in the US. “I got the visa,” Magdum told his bandmates.

The announcement left the group briefly speechless before they erupted in celebration. “Oh my God, are you serious?” one member asked. Moments later, the band celebrated together, saying, “We did it, guys.”

Who is Darshan Magdum?

Darshan Magdum is an Indian musician and one of the four members of Boy Throb, a pop group known for its music performances and online videos. While the rest of the band performed together in the United States, Magdum remained in India because his visa application had not been approved.

Rather than keeping the delay private, the group made Magdum’s visa struggle a central part of its online identity.

During performances and social media posts, the band regularly included Magdum through video calls. In several promotional pictures, the three members even posed with a cardboard cutout of him so he could still appear in group photographs despite being thousands of kilometres away.

Many viewers began following the band’s journey and hoped Magdum would eventually receive permission to travel to the United States.

Boy Throb initially gained attention by performing covers of popular songs while changing the lyrics to appeal to US authorities to approve Magdum’s visa application, reported The Guardian. The campaign helped the group gain around one million TikTok followers within a month.

Throughout that period, Magdum often appeared virtually during performances while the rest of the band performed on stage.

With the approval now secured, Magdum is expected to join Boy Throb in person for upcoming performances and tours in the United States.

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