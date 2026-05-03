An Idaho Domino’s delivery worker retired after a small act of kindness turned into a life-changing moment that inspired strangers across the country to donate more than $170,000. Dan Simpson, a 68-year-old pizza delivery driver from Boise, Idaho, became known online as “Dan the Man” after a customer shared a video of him buying Diet Cokes with his own money during a delivery.

The video spread across TikTok and other social media platforms. Thousands of people praised Simpson for his kindness and generosity. A GoFundMe campaign launched in his honor raised far more money than anyone expected, reported New York Post. The donations have now reached more than $171,000.

“I got up this morning … and I checked my bank account and there was $163,000, what a retirement gift that was,” Simpson told KTVB Idaho on Friday.

The story started in March when Simpson delivered pizza to customer Brian Wilson and his family. The Domino’s store had run out of Diet Coke during the order. Instead of arriving empty-handed, Simpson stopped and bought the drinks himself.

Over $50,000 has been raised for a Domino’s delivery driver who went out of his way to get his customer's Diet Coke when he realized that Domino's was out.



68-year-old Dan Simpson of Boise, Idaho has gone viral for his kind act.



"[Dan] had stopped at the store himself to pick… pic.twitter.com/mBtr64ADZM — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) April 6, 2026

When Wilson tried to pay him back, Simpson refused. “Oh, you don’t need to. It’s a good tip,” Simpson said in the now-viral doorbell camera video.

Wilson later shared the video online and told viewers why the moment meant so much to his family, reported The New York Post. “What Dan didn’t know is that my wife and I are both visually impaired, so running out to the store for a ‘quick’ pickup is not something that is simple or easy for us,” Wilson told the Idaho Statesman.

“What may have seemed like a tiny inconvenience to solve on his end actually made a huge difference on ours,” he said.

Dan Simpson’s act of kindness

The TikTok video gained millions of views within days. Many people said Simpson represented kindness and hard work at a time when many Americans struggled with rising costs and long working hours.

The GoFundMe campaign originally aimed to raise a much smaller amount, but donations kept growing as more people heard Simpson’s story.

Locals in Boise already knew him as a friendly and dependable delivery driver. The internet soon embraced him as well. Simpson said the sudden attention felt overwhelming at times. “I’m ready for normal again,” he told KTVB Idaho. “I got up today thinking, well, I’ll never get another phone call for an interview,” he said.

After years of working long hours, the donations allowed Simpson to retire earlier than he planned. He worked not only as a Domino’s delivery driver but also held jobs with the Idaho Department of Agriculture. Simpson said he often worked multiple jobs to support himself and rebuild his life after difficult years in the past.

Despite the large amount of money raised, Simpson said he does not plan to live extravagantly. Instead, he wants to “buy a decent van,” travel along back roads and take photographs, reported The New York Post. He also hopes to spend time near the coast.

What struggles did Simpson overcome?

Simpson spoke about his past struggles with addiction and prison. He said drugs and alcohol once controlled his life. “I got in a lot of trouble with drinking and drugs,” Simpson said. “When I got out, I said, ‘That’s it.’ I knew I’d never drink again,” he added.

He said he has remained sober for nearly 24 years. “Ever since I stepped out of prison, I’ve basically worked two jobs, worked hard and tried to do the right thing,” he said.

Now that he has financial stability, Simpson wants to use his experience to help others dealing with addiction problems. “Maybe get them grounded in something that doesn’t make drugs and alcohol necessary in their life,” he said.

Even though he has retired from full-time work, Simpson does not plan to completely leave pizza deliveries behind. He said he still wants to deliver pizzas on weekends.

The support from strangers across the country left him emotional and grateful.

“So thank you, Boise. Thank you, Treasure Valley,” Simpson said.