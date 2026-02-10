Social media influencer Chinnu Pappu was found dead in Kerala on Monday — with the police registering a case of unnatural death and launching an investigation. She was found hanging in rented quarters and pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The incident also comes weeks after a Maharashtra-based content creator passed away in an apparent suicide.

Police investigation underway

According to a Mathrubhumi report quoting the police, the influencer was staying within rented quarters in the Kudlu area of Kerala. Chinnu Pappu —known officially as Reshma K —was found hanging from the ceiling fan by her brother on Monday afternoon. The police suspect it to be a suicide case, and efforts are underway to ascertain the cause.

Officials said the influencer had ended a marital relationship a few months earlier. The police will examine her mobile phone and record statements from family members as part of the investigation.

Who is Chinnu Pappu?

The 24-year-old gained popularity on Instagram while sharing content in the Tulu language. Chnnu Pappu as she was nicknamed spoke about rural life, village culture, local food, and content in her distinctive Kasaragod Malayalam accent. She had gained popularity as a regional social media influencer from Kasaragod — rapidly building a following of more than 200,000 on Instagram.

Her final post was shared six days ago and garnered thousands of likes.

