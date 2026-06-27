Stand-up comedian Avinash Agarwal has emerged as one of the breakout stars of India’s Got Latent Season 2, with his Donald Trump-inspired performance from the premiere episode drawing widespread attention on social media.

While viewers tuned in for comedian Samay Raina’s comeback show featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Agarwal’s impersonation and quick-witted interactions quickly became some of the episode’s most talked-about moments. His stunning performance has turned him into one of the season’s biggest breakout stars.

Although he is now widely referred to online as the “Indian Donald Trump,” Agarwal’s professional journey spans marketing, entrepreneurship, public speaking and stand-up comedy. His appearance on India’s Got Latent show has emerged as one of the biggest milestones in his comedy career so far, introducing him to a much wider audience after years of performing on stage.

Donald Trump acts steals the spotlight

Performing as US President Donald Trump, Agarwal stayed in character throughout his set, delivering satirical one-liners aimed at judges and host Samay Raina.

One of the most viral moments came when he jokingly stated to Alia Bhatt, “Someone give her a script and a director” , as she was unable to ask a question from him. Another widely shared joke saw him announce that he was in India to distribute “free H-1 B visas to people”, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the US work visa programme and Trump’s immigration policies.

During another exchange, Samay Raina asked him about oil, prompting Agarwal, while staying in character, he replied, “Come to my island, my friend. There’s a lot oil there. The humour continued after the performance when Samay Raina gifted him an AI+ smartphone. Agarwal first asked whether the device had been made in China and, after knowing it was manufactured in India, quipped. “Alright, because I have already been charged 50% tariff.”

The performance received huge round of applause from the audience, earned him high scores from the judges and helped Agarwal emerge as a winner of the episode.

A marketer with a passion for comedy

According to his LinkedIn profile, Agarwal currently works as Head of Marketing at Merito, a role he took up in September 2025. Before that, he co-founded branding consultancy Ctrl N and learning and development venture 3 Seconds.

His profile highlights nearly 15 years of experience in branding and marketing. At the same he has been performing stand up-comedy since 2012 and says he has completed over 800 live shows across India, Sri Lanka and the UAE. His LinkedIn profile also lists performances for organisations including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Apple, AWS, Audi, Google, Infosys and HSBC.

‘A dream come true’

Following the episode’s release, Agarwal shared photographs from the show on Instagram and described appearing on India’s Got Latent as “a dream come true.”

He thanked Samay Raina, comedians Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, along with actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, for being “such a fun panel” and called the show “a one of a kind show taking Indian comedy to new heights.” Staying in character, he signed off the post with the line, “This is Donald Trump signing off.”

Fans cheer the performance

The performance also drew praise on social media. In the comments section of Agarwal’s Instagram post, one user wrote, “The performance was Gold, time to put some tareef (not tariff),” while another commented, “You were 10/10 brother.” A third joked, “The performance was so great real Trump would be sharing it for credit.”

While these comments represent individual reactions, they reflected the positive response the act received online.

How did Avinash Agarwal build his comedy career?

According to the his official website, Agarwal has spent more than 15 years working as a stand up comedian, emcee(MC) and voiceover artist. The website states that he has performed over 800 live shows across India, entertained more than one million audience members, and worked with over 100 corporate clients and global brands.

His website describes his comedy as a blend of sharp observations, everyday humour and interactive crowd work. Besides stand-up comedy, he also provides professional Hindi and English voiceovers for advertisements, brand campaigns and corporate films.

In a throwback Instagram post about his early career, Agarwal remembered quitting his copywriting job in 2013 and performing his first few stand-up open mics. He mentioned within few months, he got the opportunity to host actor Abhay Deol’s trailer launch and share the stage with veteran Johnny Lever, describing 2013 as “special year” in his comedy journey.