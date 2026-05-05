An Indian software engineer’s career move has caught the internet’s attention after she left Google to join Palantir, a specialized software company that builds data integration and analytics platforms. Her job switch prompted conversations around career choices in big tech and how young professionals are navigating growth.

Anu Sharma, who had been working at Google, shared her transition online, and the post quickly picked up traction, with many users trying to understand what drove the switch.

Early career built through internships

Sharma’s journey reflects a steady build-up through internships at major tech companies. As per her LinkedIn profile, she interned at Twitter (now X) in Bengaluru in 2022, followed by a stint at Google in Hyderabad the next year. She also gained experience at Intuit during this phase.

After completing her B.Tech from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, she joined Google as a full-time software engineer in 2024. She worked there for about a year and a half before deciding to move on.

Her profile also shows she has been involved in technical writing and programmes like #DevelopHER 2021, suggesting she was active beyond just her core job roles.

Move to Palantir sparks online discussion

Her decision to leave Google and join Palantir became a talking point on social media, with users sharing a range of reactions — from admiration to curiosity.

One individual posted, “True leader. She will reach VP of engg while the rest of you are slogging to get from L4 to L5 in search for tech glory and intellectual satisfaction.”

Another user wrote, “Switching from Google to Palantir is not just a job change, it’s a statement about choosing impact over comfort.”

A third comment read, “This is what smart career moves look like — stacking experiences early and taking bold calls when it matters.”

One more added, “People underestimate how much clarity and confidence it takes to leave a big tech job so early. Respect.”

Sharma continues to stay active online, where she shares her thoughts on AI, software development, and her own experiences — something that has only added to the curiosity around her journey.

Sharma is also active on Instagram and LinkedIn, where she shares insights on artificial intelligence, its evolving role in software engineering, and her professional journey. She had over 2 lakh followers on Instagram.