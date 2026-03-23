Anant Yardi, the founder and chairman of Yardi Systems, has made a significant contribution to his alma mater, IIT Delhi, pledging a total of Rs 150 crore. The institute said that the contribution will support cutting-edge work in artificial intelligence as well as a major campus infrastructure push. Yardi, a 1968 IIT Delhi graduate stated, “I am deeply grateful to IIT Delhi for the strong educational foundation that prepared me to tackle life’s challenges and pursue the many opportunities that came my way.”

The donation includes an additional Rs 75 crore, taking his total commitment to the institute to Rs 150 crore. IIT Delhi said on its official website that a large part of the money will go to the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI), which focuses on AI, data science, and machine learning across areas such as robotics, healthcare, transportation, and weather prediction.

Alumnus Anant Yardi Pledges Transformational Gift to Strengthen AI Leadership and Campus Infrastructure at IIT Delhi In a significant boost to innovation and institutional development, Mr. Anant Yardi, Board Chairman and Founder of Yardi Systems and an alumnus of #IITDelhi… pic.twitter.com/jeOa7qqrFK — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) March 19, 2026

Who is Anant Yardi?

Anant Yardi is an Indian-origin technology entrepreneur best known as the founder of Yardi Systems, a company he started in 1984 after recognising the need for integrated accounting and property management software for the residential market. Before launching the business, he had devoted 14 years of his in programming and systems development, including at Burroughs Corporation. He has a B.Tech from IIT Delhi and an MS in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

What started with a single client and Apple II computer has since grown into a global real estate technology company with more than 10,000 employees. In a recent LinkedIn post on the company’s leadership transition, Yardi mentioned, “This transition is not a departure. It’s a continuation-one built on shared values, clear purpose and deep trust.”

A gift aimed at AI and campus renewal

IIT Delhi said that part of the donation will also go towards its Infrastructure Renewal and Expansion Programme, including housing and a new academic building.

Director Rangan Banerjee stated, “We are grateful to our distinguished alumnus Mr. Anant Yardi for his visionary support towards both academic excellence and campus development.” He further added that the gift would “significantly strengthen our capabilities in artificial intelligence while also enabling us to build world-class infrastructure.”

Yardi Systems is also entering a leadership transition, with Rob Teel set to become CEO in 2026, whereas Anant Yardi moves into the role of chairman. Reflecting on the company’s journey, he mentioned, “Take care our clients, take care of our employees, take care of our communities, stay focused and grow through innovation.”

