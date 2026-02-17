A different type of candid diplomacy between India and the United States unfolded in Bengaluru this week. After welcoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor to the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ this week, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya shared numerous clicks of the heartwarming India-US crossover on Monday evening.

TV Mohandas Pai, the former CFO and Board Member of Infosys was quick to weigh in on their local joyride, as he always is when it comes to all things Bengaluru.

Mohandas Pai reacts to Sergio Gor-Tejasvi Surya’s Bengaluru night-out

Pai, who is a self-proclaimed “global citizen and a Bangalorean at heart,” raised a question of paramount importance to the city dwellers. Tagging the Member of Lok Sabha and quote-posting his tweet, the Padma Shri awardee wrote on X, “When is the US consulate opening in Bengaluru?”

On his part, Tejasvi Surya has already responded to the big question a year ago, but there’s a catch. “My dear Bengaluru, It’s official. The US Consulate is opening on January 17th,” he wrote via SNS platforms in 2025.

And it’s true, the ‘Indian Silicon Valley’ does have a US Consulate, as the much-awaited official facility dealing with American visa concerns was opened at JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road on January 17, 2025, but on a temporary basis.

The new office was inaugurated by then-US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Despite the supposed big 5-star hotel office opening in a city that is home to numerous US companies and countless Indians tied to such organisations, the new Consulate only serves as a temporary establishment. Moreover, it doesn’t even handle visa applications with a limited staff setup in place until a permanent, large-scale facility comes into picture.

Sergio Gor-Tejasvi Surya’s ‘dosa diplomacy’ in Bengaluru amid AI Summit

Both Gor and Surya took to their social media handles to share the memories of their one-of-a-kind outing in the streets of the Indian city on Monday, February 16.

The American political operative was visibly delighted by the numerous experiences tied to local culture, as he was seen enjoying South India delicacies like masala dosa and piping hot filter coffee in the lively dining and nightlife hub of Bengaluru, Indiranagar.

Snaps of their memorable getaway went viral on social media, as Surya proudly declared Bengaluru the “crown jewel of the India – US partnership” in one of his multiple posts commemorating the occasion on X.

Ambassador Sergio Gor brings uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy, and a true belief in India-US’s limitless potential.



A late-night Namma Auto ride is the real Bengaluru experience.



The unexpected duo also grew closer to each other over discussions on trade, technology, startups and innovation hot on the heels of the interim trade agreement between both countries. In addition to taking him out for masala dosa and “strong coffee” at Indiranagar’s Filter Coffee outlet, Surya also introduced Sergio Gor to ‘Namma Auto,’ which is aimed at “reducing emissions and pollution from the auto rickshaw sector in Bengaluru and Chennai,” as per its official description.

Sharing a long thread of posts featuring multiple snaps of the late-night excursion, Surya boasted on X, “With over 700 American companies and 43% of India’s software exports coming from Bengaluru, our city is central to US India economic ties. Home to 40% of India’s GCCs, Bengaluru continues to drive innovation led partnership between our two democracies”

Elsewhere, he also said, “Ambassador Sergio Gor brings uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy, and a true belief in India-US’s limitless potential…Thank you for an inspiring conversation and for believing in our great shared future.”

On his part, the US Ambassador to India, Gor tweeted, “Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru’s energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host @Tejasvi_Surya.”

Bengaluru truly represents the journey from masala dosa to machine learning, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation and plays a vital role in strengthening economic and people to people ties between our two democracies.



Gor and Surya’s Bengaluru night-out became a memorable point of conversation involving the India-US partnership on the same day the India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off in New Delhi.

Countless world leaders and CEOs, including are expected to attend the schedules running through February 20, 2026. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also arrived in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of his scheduled attendance at the AI Summit in Delhi.