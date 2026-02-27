At 96 years of age, most people slow down but for one Punjab woman it marked the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey.

A woman named Harbhajan Kaur, lovingly referred to as ‘entrepreneur dadi,’ decided to establish her own brand which has now reached several corners of the world, including the US and Canada.

Birth of ‘Harbhajan’s

Born in a time when girls were rarely sent to school, she grew up within the four walls of her home. “Whatever you want to do, do it from inside,” she said she was told. So she did. In her small kitchen, she learned the language of spices, the patience of slow cooking, and the quiet joy of feeding others.

She began preparing succulent dishes with her besan barfi becoming a family treasure. She shared this feeling with her daughter, Ravina and that confession changed everything.

Ravina refused to let her mother’s talent remain hidden any longer. Together, they turned her recipes into a brand – ‘Harbhajan’s’.

From barfis to pickles

What began with homemade besan barfi soon grew into pickles, chutneys, and sharbats. Orders poured in, not just from across India, but from the United States and Canada, Better India reported.

Her brand, which has a robust social media presence, sells its products via outlets like Amazon and can also be purchased over the counter at the Dastaan restaurant in Chandigarh.

Kaur, now aged 100, said the drive to become independent does not stem from a desire for wealth. It’s the desire in my heart to keep doing something,” she said.

And in her quiet determination lies a powerful truth: it is never too late to begin again.