Space travel is often associated with the hum of engines and the silence of the vacuum, but for the four astronauts aboard the Artemis II, the mornings are surprisingly different.

Going to the Moon is serious business, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good playlist. As the Artemis II mission barrels toward the lunar surface, NASA is keeping a 60-year-old tradition alive: the “wake-up call.”

From the infectious beats of Chappell Roan to the smooth soul of John Legend, NASA is proving that even 270,000 kilometers away from Earth, a good music based “wake-up call” is essential for individuals to start their day on a high note.

From pop hits to indie covers, the four astronauts currently making history are starting their space-mornings with some very terrestrial tunes.

A tradition born in the 60s

The practice of playing music to wake up astronauts isn’t new. It dates back to the Gemini missions in the mid-1960s. Initially, Mission Control used the songs as a way to signal the start of a scheduled “work day” in the silence of space.

Today, the tradition is more personal. The tracks are typically chosen by Mission Control or requested by the friends and family of the crew to boost morale during long-duration flights.

The ‘Lunar Playlist’: What’s playing on Orion?

According to NASA, the Artemis II crew has been waking up to a mix of indie hits and mainstream classics. Here is the playlist that has echoed through the Orion capsule so far:

“Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan: The viral pop hit made its space debut this week, bringing a bit of “Midwest Princess” energy to the lunar orbit.

The viral pop hit made its space debut this week, bringing a bit of “Midwest Princess” energy to the lunar orbit. “Green Light” by John Legend ft. André 3000: A smooth, upbeat track to get the blood pumping in zero-G.

A smooth, upbeat track to get the blood pumping in zero-G. “Sleepyhead” by Young & Sick: A dreamy cover of the Passion Pit original, perfect for those slow cosmic mornings.

A dreamy cover of the Passion Pit original, perfect for those slow cosmic mornings. “In a Daydream” by Freddy Jones Band: A classic 90s alternative pick that fits the “daydream” reality of looking at Earth from afar.

The Artemis II mission

Launched on April 1, 2026, Artemis II is the first crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years. The crew, which includes accomplished individuals like Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen is currently in the middle of a 10-day journey.

They aren’t landing just yet; they are performing a high-speed flyby to test the Orion spacecraft’s systems. As of today, the team is past the halfway point, having traveled over 270,000 kilometers away from Earth.

More than just a song

While the music is fun, local US media outlets report that this NASA tradition serves a more functional purpose. In the high-stress environment of deep space, these songs help sync the crew’s internal clocks and boost morale.

With the crew now preparing for their high-speed return and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean (scheduled for around April 11), these daily tracks are a reminder of the world they are working to protect.

Whether it’s a 90s rock ballad or a 2024 pop anthem, the “sounds of Earth” remain the ultimate comfort for those orbiting the Moon.