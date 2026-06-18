Sauerkraut, a simple fermented cabbage dish, has found an unlikely fan base in US President Donald Trump‘s inner circle. Several senior officials in the Trump administration, including health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, transportation secretary Sean Duffy and Vice President JD Vance, have adopted a diet that centers meals around sauerkraut and other fermented foods, reported The Wall Street Journal.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, it can help people lose weight, improve digestion and reduce body fat. The officials who follow the plan say they have seen noticeable changes in their health and appearance after making fermented foods a daily habit.

Health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr said that he saw dramatic results after switching to the diet. “Within 30 days I lost 20 pounds,” Kennedy said at an event in Michigan. “JD Vance is also on the diet and you can see how different he looks,” he said, reported WSJ.

What is sauerkraut?

Sauerkraut is a traditional dish made by fermenting finely shredded cabbage with salt. During the fermentation process, naturally occurring bacteria convert the sugars in cabbage into lactic acid. This process gives sauerkraut its tangy and slightly sour taste.

The food has been eaten in parts of Europe for centuries and is often served as a side dish with meat, sausages and potatoes. Because it is fermented, sauerkraut contains beneficial bacteria, commonly known as probiotics, which may support gut health and digestion.

Nutrition experts say sauerkraut is low in calories and contains fibre, vitamins and minerals. However, some varieties sold in stores can contain high amounts of sodium, so consumers are generally advised to read labels and consume it in moderation.

Why are Trump’s cabinet members eating sauerkraut?

Dr Sean O’Mara, a physician who advises high-profile clients on health and nutrition, recommends a combination of fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi, grass-fed meat and the elimination of alcohol and sugary foods, reported WSJ.

According to O’Mara, the diet can reduce visceral fat, the fat that surrounds internal organs and increases the risk of health conditions such as heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. He also believes a healthier gut microbiome can improve digestion and overall well-being.

Despite admitting that he does not always enjoy the strong taste and smell of sauerkraut, Kennedy said the diet helped him lose fat and eased several health problems. He also said that the dietary changes coincided with the ending of atrial fibrillation episodes he had experienced.

Vice President JD Vance reportedly began the diet during Lent earlier this year and has continued with it. His meals often include eggs, sauerkraut, pickles, berries and beef or lamb served with fermented vegetables.

Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick also embraced the diet after discussing it with Kennedy during a trip to Colorado. According to WSJ report, Lutnick gave up Diet Coke and resumed eating red meat after years of avoiding it due to concerns about cancer risks.

Transportation secretary Sean Duffy’s transformation has also went noticed, reported WSJ. Former house speaker Kevin McCarthy recalled meeting Duffy last year and noticing a visible change in his appearance.

McCarthy later became a follower of the diet himself. Recalling his first meeting with O’Mara, he said, “He told me I was the worst case he’d ever seen but he’s so positive, he said: ‘You’ve got great potential.'” McCarthy said he has lost four inches around his waist, reported WSJ.

The administration officials have even exchanged tips and experiences during gatherings at the White House. Kennedy reportedly carries sauerkraut during his travels, while Lutnick has started making fermented vegetables at home instead of relying on store-bought products.

Not everyone in Trump’s orbit has embraced the dietary shift. President Donald Trump has long been associated with his fondness for fast food, pizza, French fries and Diet Coke. He is also known for preferring well-done steak served with ketchup, reported WSJ.

Dr O’Mara said helping people improve their health has become his life’s mission. “Nothing will improve somebody’s appearance more and their performance,” he said.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have read here.