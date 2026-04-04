A LinkedIn user named Mane Harutyunyan, recently shared a striking story that is now catching attention online – about a content creator who was replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI), only to come back stronger within weeks. What started as a job loss quickly turned into a powerful comeback story.

According to the post, the creator was laid off after her company decided to rely on AI tools like ChatGPT. The message she received was blunt -“We’re using AI now. You’re redundant.”

The irony, however, was hard to miss. According to the post, she had already been using ChatGPT herself to help create many of the company’s campaigns.

Rebranding as an AI-savvy strategist

However, Harutyunyan – Founder and CEO of ArMa Global Limited – who claims on social media to “build LinkedIn legends in 60 days” – said they turned the situation around by positioning the woman as a “human strategist who uses AI better.”

“So we flipped the narrative. Taught creators how to outperform bots. Landed clients terrified of sounding robotic. Branded her as the human strategist who uses AI better.” the post reads.

Massive growth within weeks

Interestingly, within just 28 days, the results were striking. Her content reached nearly one million people organically. She built a steady income of around $21,000 per month purely from content. She also launched a global podcast and even secured a role with an agency – ironically, one that had replaced its own internal team earlier, the post noted.

The post garnered hundreds of likes and comments, with LinkedIn users appreciating her.



“This shows that AI isn’t the enemy. Humans who combine creativity, strategy, and AI will outperform bots every time, especially when clients value personality and judgment,” a user commented.

Another user said, “Being replaced by a tool often turns into an advantage when you understand it better than others”.

One more comment surfaced, where a user wrote about a workplace shift, saying, “This post captures a real workplace shift — AI can drive efficiency, but it also signals the need for proactive reskilling and thoughtful workforce planning”.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy.