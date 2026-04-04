A video has gone viral on social media as it reveals how an Indian American lost his job to Indians. In the video, the engineer can be seen recalling his exit interview, where he was told the company was replacing the team with “Indians.” He says he pushed back, reminding them that he is Indian himself. That is when the distinction became clear.

The company, he says, was not talking about Indian-origin employees in the US. They meant workers based in India, people who could do the same work for less money.

Indian engineer gets laid off.



Boss: “We’re replacing your whole team… with Indians.”



Him: “Bro I’m Indian??”



Boss: “Nah. Indians from India. Cheaper.”



Bro instantly turned into every Indian dad on Earth:



“These goddamn Indians are taking our jobs!!” 💀😭



Circle… https://t.co/6gTZ9ETOvM pic.twitter.com/PAGCSoFz39 — Hany Girgis (@SanDiegoKnight) April 3, 2026

What did he say in the video?

Recounting the experience, he said, “I’m a software engineer. I work in tech or at least I used to until recently, when my whole team got laid off. And you know the craziest part? In my exit interview, they told us, ‘Hey, we’re replacing you guys. We’re getting rid of the whole team and replacing you with Indians.’

“I looked them dead in the eye and said, ‘You guys know I’m Indian, right? Like, you can get the rest of these people out of here, but you can keep me around I’m already Indian. We can get rid of these crackers and replace them with my friends.’

“But they said, ‘No, you don’t get it you’re not the kind of Indian we want.’ I asked them what they meant. I even joked, ‘Do you want me to have an accent? I’ll do the accent.’ But they clarified they wanted Indians from India.

He further added, “I told them, ‘Okay, sure I was born in India. I moved here when I was two. If you’re moving the job back there, I’ll move back with it.’ But they said, ‘No, you don’t get it we’re getting rid of you. We’re moving the job to India to be done by Indians from India who live there and will do it cheaper.’

“And in that moment,” he added, “I turned into every one of your fathers. I was like, ‘These goddamn Indians are taking our jobs.’”

What this says about jobs right now

The clip has landed at a time when the H-1B visa debate is already heated in the US. But many online argue this is not really about visas anymore. Instead, they say companies are skipping the entire process and simply moving jobs out of the country. With remote work now normalised, it is easier than ever to build teams overseas without relocating anyone. For employers, it cuts costs.

Social media reacts

The video created sharp responses online, with users pointing to outsourcing as the bigger issue. One user wrote, “He confirms what I’ve been saying. H-1B visas are a drop in the bucket. The REAL issue is hiring REMOTE workers for US jobs from foreign countries. BTW Mexico is the new India.”

Another commented, “The thing that’ll really mess with everyone is: If you remove the H-1B, then the company liquidates the whole team and moving their jobs to another country. Also, Mexico is not the new India. Mexico is the new US. It’s a high cost geo and Indians are cheaper.”

A third added, “I’ve been pushing this TRUTH for years, people are so dumb. Just accept the fact that it’s over. If it was illegal to digitally outsource, then this economy would still have a chance. Not gonna happen. Game over.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions